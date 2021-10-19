Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 's name does not appear in the recent shareholding pattern released by Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for the July-September period, indicating that he either sold the entire stake in the company or his holding has gone below 1%, which remains unclear.

Jhunjhunwala held 25,00,000 shares or 4.90% stake in the commodity exchange as of June 2021 quarter. The investor also sold his stake in pharma company Lupin during the quarter-ended September as his name did not appear in Lupin's shareholding pattern released last week.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake in retail company Mandhana Retail Ventures has come down as the ‘Big Bull’ has cut his stake to 16,30,900 shares or 7.39% stake as of September whereas he held 28,13,274 shares or 12.74% stake in the previous quarter of April-June period.

As per Fortis Healthcare's shareholding pattern, Jhunjhunwala currently holds 4.23% stake in the healthcare company as of September. He held 4.31% stake in the first quarter (April-June period).

The veteran investor has also pared his stake in realty firm TARC. As per the shareholding pattern of TARC for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company has come down to 1.59% from from 3.39% in the June 2021 quarter.

Known as the 'Big Bull' and the 'Warren Buffet of India', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants as he has created enormous wealth over the past years from his stock market bets and strategies.

Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks 38 stocks with a net worth of over ₹25,385 crore, as per Trendlyne.

