Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share turns ex-dividend stock today. Scrip surges 3%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Dividend paying stock Indian Hotels share price has surged ahead of the cut-off date for payment of 40 per cent dividend for FY22. Indian Hotels share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹222.75 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 3 per cent surge from its yesterday's close of ₹215.10 per share levels. Board of directors of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has announced a dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share for eligible shareholders and record date for payment of dividend has been fixed on 22nd June 2022.

