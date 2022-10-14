Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stake dips in this banking stock in Q2FY23. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Canara Bank shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 period is public now. In this shareholding pattern, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding has dipped from 1.96 per cent to 1.48 per cent. As per the list of individual shareholders of the PSU bank, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's holding in this state-owned bank haws come down at 1.48 per cent which was at 1.96 per cent in June 2022 ended quarter. The 'Big Bull' of the Indian stock market had kept his shareholding unchanged during April to June 2022 quarter.