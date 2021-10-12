Rakesh Jhunjhuwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in Delta Corp. As per the shareholding pattern of this hospitality and gaming company for April to June 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.15 crore Delta Corp shares, which is around 4.31 per cent stake while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 85 lakh Delta Corp shares, which is near 3.19 per cent of total issued paid up capital of the company. The company is yet to announce its shareholding pattern for September 2021 quarter.