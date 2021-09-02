Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Fortis Healthcare share price yesterday crashed 6.60 per cent as profit-booking was strongly awaited in this healthcare stock. Even after this profit-booking, appreciation in the last one month in this Big Bull-owned counter is still around 13 per cent as this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has given sharp upside moves in the recent market rally. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that such dip in Fortis Healthcare share price should be seen as a buying opportunity and one should buy Fortis Healthcare shares for the short-term target of ₹330.

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel Fortis Healthcare share price; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Fortis Healthcare Ltd. reported strong set of 1QFY22 on the back of increase rise in Covid occupancy and healthy performance of diagnostic business. Covid test volumes grew 148 per cent in Q1 FY22 versus the trailing quarter. SRL conducted 1.60 mn test in Q1 FY22 against 0.65 mn tests in Q4 FY22. SRL conducted the highest number of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests amongst all private players in Q1 FY22. Hospital business is well positioned and has demonstrated healthy operational efficiency. Sustained focus on cost optimization and Brownfield expansion remains the key trigger. Further, the Covid pandemic made us realized the importance of healthcare system and government is now much focused on creating the massive healthcare infrastructure, which is need of the hour."

Advising investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Fortis Healthcare stock looks positive on chart. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock at current market price for short-term target of ₹330. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹270 while taking buy position in this counter."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Fortis Healthcare

As per this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company's shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull owns 3,25,50,000 company shares, which is around 4.31 per cent of the net company shares.

