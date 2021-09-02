Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock: Experts give 'buy' tag despite 13% rise in one month

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel Fortis Healthcare share price; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Fortis Healthcare Ltd. reported strong set of 1QFY22 on the back of increase rise in Covid occupancy and healthy performance of diagnostic business. Covid test volumes grew 148 per cent in Q1 FY22 versus the trailing quarter. SRL conducted 1.60 mn test in Q1 FY22 against 0.65 mn tests in Q4 FY22. SRL conducted the highest number of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests amongst all private players in Q1 FY22. Hospital business is well positioned and has demonstrated healthy operational efficiency. Sustained focus on cost optimization and Brownfield expansion remains the key trigger. Further, the Covid pandemic made us realized the importance of healthcare system and government is now much focused on creating the massive healthcare infrastructure, which is need of the hour."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}