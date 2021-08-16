Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Year 2021 has delivered huge number of multibagger stocks. However, at a time when auto stocks have remained sideways with negative bias for most of the times after the outbreak of Covid-19, one auto stock has managed to deliver around 147 per cent return in the last one year. This stock is Tata Motors and it has Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding to the tune of 1.14 per cent. Interestingly, Big Bull reduced his holding in this auto stock from 1.29 per cent to 1.14 per cent during April to June 2021 quarter. As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors, it becomes important for them to know whether they can buy the counter after multibagger return in one year. According to stock market experts, one can buy this auto stock at current levels as the stock may go up to ₹340 per stock levels in immediate short term.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Tata Motors is fast grabbing Maruti Suzuki's business in domestic passenger segment. This could happen after the launch of CNG variant vehicles by Tata Motors. Apart from this, scrappage policy is going to become a reality in 2022, this will also help Tata Motors to further strengthen its balance sheet leading to strong quarterly numbers in upcoming result seasons. Tata Motors has announced to enter the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment by launching Nexon EV. Sales of this EV variant of Tata Motors is on rise and Chinese economy gaining strength is expected to fuel Land Rover and Jaguar sales."

Unveiling investment strategy in Tata Motors shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Tata Motors shares have strong support at ₹280 to ₹295. One can buy the counter at current levels for the immediate target of ₹340 maintaining stop loss below ₹280."

Advising investors to hold for long-term Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock looks promising in long term and one can hold the stock for 12 months target of ₹430."

Tata Motors share price history

Tata Motors shares have been trading side-ways for the last one month. But, after making a recent low of ₹284.45, it has shown some signs of recovery and has managed to sustain above ₹300, giving fresh breakout at ₹300. In the last one month, Tata Motors share price shot up from ₹123.55 per stock levels to ₹305.05 (today (at 12:12 PM) at NSE — logging around 147 per cent return to its loyal share holders like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has remained invested in this counter for the last four quarters. But, for the first this in April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala trimmed his stake in the company from 1.29 per cent to 1.14 per cent. Earlier, in three quarters, his stake in Tata Motors had remained 1.29 per cent of the net company shares.

