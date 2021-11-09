Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Delta Corp has been giving multibagger return to its shareholders in the last one year. This gaming and hospitality company stock has surged from ₹147 to ₹288.4 (at 1:02 PM today at NSE) in the last six months. In last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding stock has given near 150 per cent return to its investor. Stock market experts are still bullish on Delta Corp shares.

Delta Corp is looking bullish from both fundamental and technical perspective, say experts. They said that Covid-19 cases have remained under control and it seems that national economy is out of third wave panic. So, both hospitality and casino business of the company is expected to rake moolah in upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities. From technical perspective, the stock may give sharp upside movement after sustaining above ₹305 per share levels.

Expecting sharp upside move, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Delta Corp shares are looking positive on the chart pattern and in immediate short-term, it may go up to ₹310 to ₹325 levels. One can buy and hold the counter at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹270 apiece levels."

Sumeet Bagadia went on to add that Delta Corp stock may give fresh breakout at ₹305 and after that it may give sharp upside movement in short term.

Highlighting the reasons for being bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Delta Corp is a hospitality and online gaming company, which has huge stake in casino business as well. As the Covid-19 cases are under control and market seems to have come out of third wave panic, the company is expected to register huge jump in its casino and hospitality business in upcoming Christmas and New Year festival. So, one can buy Delta Corp shares in the range of ₹275 to ₹285 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹250 for ₹350 target by January 2022."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Delta Corp

As per Delta Corp shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 7.50 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

