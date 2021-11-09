Highlighting the reasons for being bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Delta Corp is a hospitality and online gaming company, which has huge stake in casino business as well. As the Covid-19 cases are under control and market seems to have come out of third wave panic, the company is expected to register huge jump in its casino and hospitality business in upcoming Christmas and New Year festival. So, one can buy Delta Corp shares in the range of ₹275 to ₹285 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹250 for ₹350 target by January 2022."