Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high after giving 70% return in six month1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:00 PM IST
- This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock had climbed to 52-week high on Tuesday and Wednesday sessions as well
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Anant Raj shares have been in uptrend for last seven months. After hitting its 52-week low of ₹43 apiece in mid June 2022, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has been continuously rising till date. It seems that the steam in Anant Raj share price is still left as the stock hit fresh 52-week high in early morning deals on Friday session. Anant Raj share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹125.25 per share on NSE, new 52-week high of the stock.
