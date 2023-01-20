Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Anant Raj shares have been in uptrend for last seven months. After hitting its 52-week low of ₹43 apiece in mid June 2022, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has been continuously rising till date. It seems that the steam in Anant Raj share price is still left as the stock hit fresh 52-week high in early morning deals on Friday session. Anant Raj share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹125.25 per share on NSE, new 52-week high of the stock.

Anant Raj share price has been hitting 52-week highs for the last few sessions as the real estate stock hit 52-week high on Tuesday and Wednesday session as well.

Anant Raj share price history

In last one year, this real estate stock was in base building mode in first 5 months as it dipped from around ₹82.50 to ₹43 on NSE. However, after hitting this new bottom, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been under continuous uptrend hitting fresh 52-week highs on a regular basis. In last one month, Anant Raj share price has surged from around ₹106 to ₹125.25 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 15 per cent return to its investors in this time.

In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share has given more than 12 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last six months, this realty stock has risen from near ₹70 top ₹125.25 apiece levels, giving more than 70 per cent return to its positional investors.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Anant Raj

As per the shareholding pattern of Anant Raj Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is shown holding one crore shares of the company, which is 3.09 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Anant Raj shareholding data for October to December 2022 quarter is still awaited.