Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high after giving 70% return in six month

Anant Raj share price history

In last one year, this real estate stock was in base building mode in first 5 months as it dipped from around ₹82.50 to ₹43 on NSE. However, after hitting this new bottom, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been under continuous uptrend hitting fresh 52-week highs on a regular basis. In last one month, Anant Raj share price has surged from around ₹106 to ₹125.25 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 15 per cent return to its investors in this time.