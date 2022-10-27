Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high. Buy, hold or short?2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is looking positive from both fundamental and technical perspective, say experts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Canara Bank has climbed to new 52-week high in early morning deals on Thursday session. Canara Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹291.50 apiece on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell, logging more than 2.50 per cent intraday gain in few minutes of market opening.