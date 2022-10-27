Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high. Buy, hold or short?

According to stock market experts, bulls are highly positive on banking stocks, especially mid-sized private and public sector bank. They said that in the wake of ease in Covid-19 stress, Canara Bank and other PSU banks have managed to contain its provisioning to a larger extent that is expected to fuel its balance sheet in future. They said that Canara Bank shares are looking highly positive on chart pattern as it has given breakout on both weekly and monthly chart. They advised day traders to avoid taking any 'short' position in Canara Bank stocks and suggested both cash and F&O traders to look at buy on dips strategy PSU bank stock has strong support at ₹275 apiece levels.