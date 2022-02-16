Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Crisil share price today shot up over 7 per cent in early morning deals. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala -backed company's stock today opened with an upside gap of ₹196.70 per share, logging around 7 per cent rise from its previous day close of ₹2713.30 apiece on NSE.

According to stock market experts, this rise in Crisl share price is mainly due to the strong Q3 results. They said that the stock may go up to ₹3440 in next 3 months.

Speaking on the reason for rise in Crisil share price today; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Crisil share price is skyrocketing after strong third quarter results. The rating agency company has reported around 53 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated profit. It has reported strong surge in operational revenue YoY and EBITDA as well. Since, economy is opening up, more bonds are expected to come in the market leading to more business for the company. So, it is expected to report strong quarterly numbers in upcoming quarters as well."

Suggesting positional investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "One can buy and accumulate this stock in ₹2780 to ₹2800 range for ₹3000 to ₹3100 levels. The stock has strong resistance at ₹3200. After breaking this hurdle it may go up to ₹3440 in next 3 months. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹2640 levels."

Advising positional investors to add this stock in one's portfolio for long term, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "It is a slow moving stock as rating business is a new concept in India and very limited number of people understand its business model. So, one should buy and hold the counter for 4-5 year time for 3-4 times gain in this period."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Crisil

According to shareholding pattern of Crisil, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 21,29,250 Crisil shares or 2.92 per cent stake whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 18,70,750 shares, which is around 2.57 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

