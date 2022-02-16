Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock jumps 7% after strong Q3 results. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reason for rise in Crisil share price today; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Crisil share price is skyrocketing after strong third quarter results. The rating agency company has reported around 53 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated profit. It has reported strong surge in operational revenue YoY and EBITDA as well. Since, economy is opening up, more bonds are expected to come in the market leading to more business for the company. So, it is expected to report strong quarterly numbers in upcoming quarters as well."

