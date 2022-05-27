Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock retraces 18% from life-time high. Right time to buy?

Calling Indian Hotel share retracement as mere profit-taking, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "It is just a correction or profit booking. Trend and cycle of Indian Hotels Company share is positive and this may increase further. Now it has immediate support around ₹200 to ₹205 levels. Its next support place at ₹174 levels is strong support zone. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹174 levels and keep accumulating on every dip. for fresh investors ₹210-215 will be a good buying zone and one can enter the stock at these levels maintaining stop loss at ₹174 apiece levels for the target of ₹260 to ₹275 in a short term."

