Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock retraces from 52-week high. Should you buy?

Suggesting buy on dips strategy to secondary market investors; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Tata Motors shares may go further down from current levels. On breaching ₹450 levels, it may further go down up to ₹425 apiece levels. So, one should wait for further fall in Tata Motors as market sentiment is also negative these days due to Russia Ukraine crisis. In case there is pull back in the counter then one should buy Tata Motors shares above ₹500 levels for short term target of ₹550 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}