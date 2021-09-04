Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock soars 12% in one month. Experts see more gain

Highlighting the strong fundamentals in regard to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Titan Company has posted better-than-expected results for Q1FY22. The company is seeing a strong recovery in demand, following the easing of COVID-19 curbs from June 2021, in both the jewellery and the non-jewellery segments. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala company has maintained gross profit margins both on YoY as well as QoQ basis. Mandatory jewellery hallmarking and localised initiatives enable the company to gain market share. The proportion of new customers in the overall business has reached pre-pandemic levels, which indicates strong growth prospects. The growth outlook for Titan will remain optimistic given strong parentage, brand, market position and balance sheet strength."

