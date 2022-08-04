Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock rises 45% in one month. Experts see more upside2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 09:11 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Star Health share price looks bullish on chart pattern, believe stock market experts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited have been in uptrend for last one month. In this period, Star Health share price has ascended from around ₹498 to ₹719 apiece levels. recording around 45 per cent rise in this time horizon. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock may continue to rally further and hit ₹780 levels in short term.