Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock rises 45% in one month. Experts see more upside

Expecting bull run to continue in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research at Ashika Group said, "The share price of Star Health has formed higher base above 100 dma and is currently sustaining at higher levels. The stock seems to have formed a base around the major support area of ₹650-665 levels which coincides with the 38.2 per cent retracement of the recent rally (High: 772; Low: 470). Among the oscillators the daily MACD is in uptrend and is seen sustaining above its nine periods average thus support the positive bias. Hence it can be expected that the stock to maintain positive."