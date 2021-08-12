Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is in news these days after the regulation filing by a small-cap company Raghav Productivity Enhancers. The metal company informed that Big Bull is going to buy up to 6 lakh unsecured compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) of the company worth ₹30.9 crore. The small-cap company informed about the development on 2nd August 2021 and the news worked as value pick for retail investors. The small-cap stock has surged more than 27 per cent since then by scaling northward from ₹716.90 per stock levels to ₹912.50 mark (Wednesday close price at BSE).

However, if we look at the Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price history, the small-cap metal stock has delivered around 80 per cent return to its share holders in the last one month as it has jumped from ₹504.85 per stock levels to ₹912.50 per equity share price mark in this period. Similarly, the multibagger stock has given 273 per cent return in the last 6 months as it rose from ₹244.45 per stock mark to ₹912.50 levels. However, in the last one year, the metal stock has 109.25 stock levels to ₹912.50 mark — delivering around 735 per cent return in this period.

However, in the last 5 years, the stock has yielded 2,032.50 per cent as it shot up from ₹42.79 per stock mark to ₹912.50 levels in this period. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹21.32 lakh today. So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is going to invest around ₹31 crore in a company that has a history of giving stellar return to its share holders.

The small-cap metal stock is trading at its record high as it made its life-time high of ₹1008.50 yesterday. The stock was listed at BSE SME exchange on 13th April 2016. The issue price of the IPO was ₹39. One lot of the IPO comprised 3000 company shares means a bidder had to invest ₹1.17 lakh for applying to this BSE SME IPO. So, if a successful bidder had remained invested in the company after listing, its ₹1.17 lakh would have become ₹27,37,500 [(912.50/39) x ₹1.17 lakh].

