Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to invest in a stock that has given 2000% return in 5 years

However, if we look at the Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price history, the small-cap metal stock has delivered around 80 per cent return to its share holders in the last one month as it has jumped from ₹504.85 per stock levels to ₹912.50 per equity share price mark in this period. Similarly, the multibagger stock has given 273 per cent return in the last 6 months as it rose from ₹244.45 per stock mark to ₹912.50 levels. However, in the last one year, the metal stock has 109.25 stock levels to ₹912.50 mark — delivering around 735 per cent return in this period.

