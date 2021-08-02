Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to invest in this metal company, stock hits upper circuit

His portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises and invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks with a net worth of over ₹20,294 crore, as per Trendlyne.