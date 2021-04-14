Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims shareholding in this company

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio shares: April month is not just time of company results. It's also a time when companies file their shareholding pattern that helps retail investors understand which share is preferred by market magnets. For example, in the latest VIP Industries shareholding pattern available with exchange, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sold out his 2.99 per cent VIP Industries shares in the March 2021 quarter. Now, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala himself owns 0.70 per cent VIP Industries stocks while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala continues to hold 1.62 per cent shares of the company.

A close look at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock suggests that 'Warren Buffett of India' decided to trim his stake in VIP Industries after showing strong conviction for the last four quarters. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continued with his 5.32 per cent shares in the company from March 2020 quarter. He had raised his stake in the company from 5.1 per cent to 5.32 per cent in January to March 2020 quarter and exactly one year later, Jhunjhunwala decided to cut down his VIP Industries shareholding.

VIP Industries manufactures an array of luggage and travel accessories under various well known brands like VIP, Aristocrat, Alfa, Footloose, Sky bags, etc. Since company caters to tourism industry and due to the rise in second fear of COVI-19 pandemic tourism, hospitality, auto, and banking and infra stocks are expected to feel the selloff heat. So, this could the possible reason for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cutting down his shareholding from 5.31 per cent to 2.32 per cent.

