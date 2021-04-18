Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in another Tata group company

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Shares: After shedding stake in Titan Company, which is a Tata group company, the 'Warren Buffett of India' has now cut down his holdings in Tata Communications — an another Tata group company. According to the Tata Communications shareholding patter available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who held 1.12 per cent Tata Communications share through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala in December 2020 quarter is now holding only 1.04 per cent of Tata Communications shares after March 2021 quarter.

As per the Tata Communications public shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold out 2.5 lakh Tata Communications shares. As per December 2020 Tata Communications shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 32,00,687 equity shares of the company, which is now standing at 29,50,687 equity shares in March 2021 quarter.

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio move is shocking news for the retail investors as other public shareholders like mutual fund houses and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have raised their shareholding in Tata Communications. Mutual fund house investment that existed at mere 0.41 per cent in December 2020 quarter is now standing at staggering 4.01 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Similarly, FIIs increased their shareholding in Tata Communications from 17.65 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 24.40 per cent in March 2021 quarter.

Tata Communications share price at BSE closed at ₹1,108.20, down 0.54 per cent on Friday i.e. 16th April 2021.

