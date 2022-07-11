Highlighting triggers for future performance, the analysts on NCC said, firmly placed to capitalise on huge infrastructure pipeline while continued momentum in awarding activities to translate into healthy order inflows for the company. Further, expect a 10.3% revenue CAGR over FY22-24E with margins at 10%. Also, the focus on monetisation of non-core subsidiaries to bring-in cash flows. Meanwhile, unwinding of receivables to provide liquidity boost and strengthening of balance sheet likely with a gradual decline in debt can be expected.

