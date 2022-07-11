In a year, NCC shares have made a double-digit downside. Rakesh who is often referred to as the 'Dalal Street bull, has invested in NCC shares since 2015 and modified his shareholding on numerous occasions.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stakes in the construction company, NCC Limited during the quarter of April - June 2022. During this quarter, Jhunjhunwala faced a massive decline in the wealth of his portfolio due to market volatility amidst macroeconomic risks. In a year, NCC shares have made a double-digit downside. Rakesh who is often referred to as the 'Dalal Street bull, has invested in NCC shares since 2015 and modified his shareholding on numerous occasions.
As per the latest shareholding pattern, in June 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 11,600,000 equity shares or 1.85% in his wife's name Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He also holds 66,733,266 equity shares or 10.63% in the name of Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh.
As per Trendlyne data, Rakesh's shareholding in NCC had declined by 0.38% to 12.4% in the June 2022 quarter. His holding is valued at around ₹458.2 crore in NCC as of today.
On Monday, NCC recorded a massive bullish tone as shares closed at ₹58.50 apiece up by 3.45% on BSE. The shares have touched an intraday high of ₹59 apiece. Currently, NCC's market cap is around ₹3,567.60 crore.
NCC trades on BSE under the 'A' group in S&P BSE 500 index.
In a year, NCC shares have plunged by nearly 40%. On BSE, last year on July 12, NCC shares were around the ₹96 level.
NCC shares had hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹51 apiece on June 21, 2022.
For the full year FY22, NCC has achieved a total income of ₹11,209 crore compared to ₹8,065 crore in FY22. EBITDA climbed to ₹1,023.80 crore in FY22 versus ₹919.08 crore in the previous fiscal. Further, PAT jumped to ₹482.41 crore against ₹268.31 crore of FY21.
In May, after the fourth quarter and fiscal FY22 earnings, Bhupendra Tiwary and Lokesh Kashikar Research Analysts at ICICI Securities downgraded their rating to 'Hold' from 'Buy'.
The analysts said, "Sharp debt reduction has been key positive. However, margins may see volatility in FY23. We, thus, assign HOLD vs BUY rating, earlier," adding, "we value NCC at ₹70/share (at (9x FY24 P/E)."
Highlighting triggers for future performance, the analysts on NCC said, firmly placed to capitalise on huge infrastructure pipeline while continued momentum in awarding activities to translate into healthy order inflows for the company. Further, expect a 10.3% revenue CAGR over FY22-24E with margins at 10%. Also, the focus on monetisation of non-core subsidiaries to bring-in cash flows. Meanwhile, unwinding of receivables to provide liquidity boost and strengthening of balance sheet likely with a gradual decline in debt can be expected.
During Q1FY23, as per the data, Jhujhunwala's wealth declined 24.67% to ₹25,425.88 crore compared to a record net worth of ₹33,753.92 crore in the March 2022 quarter. At present, Jhunjhunwala holds 33 stocks on exchanges.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.