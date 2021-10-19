Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in this realty stock despite 85% return in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid series of quarterly results announcement, retail investors are closely following marquee investors' portfolio as shareholding pattern of the listed companies also becomes public after the end of a quarter. For those who follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock portfolio, there is a surprise for such investors as 'Warren Buffett of India' has offloaded his stake in TARC — a real estate company — that has given around 85 per cent return in year-to-date time. As per the shareholding pattern of TARC for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company has come down from 3.39 per cent in June 2021 quarter to 1.59 per cent in September 2021 quarter.

As per the shareholding pattern of TARC for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 46,95,000 shares or 1.59 per cent stake in the company whereas in June 2021 quarter, Big Bull held 1 crore shares or 3.39 per cent stake in the company. This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloaded 53,05,000 company shares or 1.80 per cent stake in the company during recently ended September 2021 quarter.

TARC share price history

Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out stake in TARC, which has given more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months after surging from ₹29.10 to ₹44.35 per share levels. Likewise, the stock surged from ₹23.75 to ₹44.35 per share levels in 2021, giving more than 85 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

