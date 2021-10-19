Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in this realty stock despite 85% return in 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in this realty stock despite 85% return in 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out stake in this realty company, which has given more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months 
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull offloaded 53,05,000 company shares or 1.80 per cent stake in the company during recently ended September 2021 quarter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid series of quarterly results announcement, retail investors are closely following marquee investors' portfolio as shareholding pattern of the listed companies also becomes public after the end of a quarter. For those who follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock portfolio, there is a surprise for such investors as 'Warren Buffett of India' has offloaded his stake in TARC — a real estate company — that has given around 85 per cent return in year-to-date time. As per the shareholding pattern of TARC for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company has come down from 3.39 per cent in June 2021 quarter to 1.59 per cent in September 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in TARC

As per the shareholding pattern of TARC for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 46,95,000 shares or 1.59 per cent stake in the company whereas in June 2021 quarter, Big Bull held 1 crore shares or 3.39 per cent stake in the company. This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloaded 53,05,000 company shares or 1.80 per cent stake in the company during recently ended September 2021 quarter.

TARC share price history

Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out stake in TARC, which has given more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months after surging from 29.10 to 44.35 per share levels. Likewise, the stock surged from 23.75 to 44.35 per share levels in 2021, giving more than 85 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

However, in the last one month, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been under sell off pressure and it has yielded zero return in last one month. In last 5 trade sessions, this realty stock has shed more than 6 per cent.

