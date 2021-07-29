Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in this stock but FIIs, MFs raise stake

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors to find out value picks. Retail markets investors take any rejig in the Big Bull's portfolio as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips and implement that in their portfolio. However, it seems that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Mutual Funds (MFs) that also scan through marquee investors' portfolio, are unmoved by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's share holding going down in Tata Motors. Both FIIs and MFs have increased their stake in Tata Motors in recently ended June 2021 quarter while Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trimmed his share holding in the auto company in this period.

FIIs, MFs raise stake in Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala stock

As per Tata Motors shareholding pattern for June 2021 quarter available with the BSE, FIIs owns 47,43,02,262 shares of the auto company, which is to the tune of 14.28 per cent of the net company shares. If we compare this with FIIs March 2021 holdings, there is rise of 0.50 per cent in April to June 2021 period because in March 2021 quarter FIIs hold 45,74,80,386 Tata Motors shares, which was around 13.78 per cent of the net Tata Motors shares.

Similarly, Mutual Funds have also raised their stake in Tata Motors in this period. As per the Tata Motors shareholding for April to June 2021 quarter, MFs hold 19,18,88,812 shares of Tata Motors, which is around 5.78 per cent of the net Tata Motors shares. However, in March 2021 quarter, this share holding stood at 17,59,35,857 which was around 5.30 per cent of total Tata Motors shares.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Tata Motors

In April to June 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out 0.15 per cent stake in Tata Motors. As per Tata Motors shareholding pattern for recently ended June 2021 quarter, Big Bull holds 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, which is 1.14 per cent of the net Tata Motors shares while in March 2021 quarter, this share holding was 4,27,50,000 — around 1.29 per cent of the net company shares.

