Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his shareholding in Tata Motors for second consecutive quarter. After trimming his stake in this Tata share in April to June 2021 quarter, the 'Warren Buffett of India' went on to further reduce his holding in the company to 1.11 per cent in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors

According to Tata Motors shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,67,50,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. In April to June 2021 shareholding pattern of the auto company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.14 per cent stake in the company. So, Big Bull has offloaded 10 lakh shares of the company in July to September 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had reduced his shareholding in Tata Motors in April to June 2021 quarter as well. As per Tata Motors shareholding pattern for January to March 2021 quarter, Big Bull owned 4,27,50,000 shares or 1.29 per cent stake in the company that went down to 3,77,50,000 shares or 1.14 per cent in June 2021 quarter. That means the market maven sold out 0.15 per cent stake or 50 lakh company shares in April to June 2021 quarter.

Big Bull trims stake despite multibagger return

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been reducing stake in this Tata group company despite stellar return in 2021. Tata Motors share price history suggests that the auto stock has surged from around ₹186 per share levels to ₹510 apiece mark in year-to-date time, yielding around 175 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, Tata Motors share price shot up from around ₹310 to ₹510 levels, logging around 65 per cent upside move in this period.

