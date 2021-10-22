Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in this Tata share despite 175% return in 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had reduced his shareholding in Tata Motors in April to June 2021 quarter as well. As per Tata Motors shareholding pattern for January to March 2021 quarter, Big Bull owned 4,27,50,000 shares or 1.29 per cent stake in the company that went down to 3,77,50,000 shares or 1.14 per cent in June 2021 quarter. That means the market maven sold out 0.15 per cent stake or 50 lakh company shares in April to June 2021 quarter.