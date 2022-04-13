On Escorts, Saji John, Senior Auto Analyst at Geojit Financial Services said, "Due to high base of last year and weak non agri tractor demand, the tractor wholesale numbers continue to remain subdued for near term. We expect the situation to improve next year as the Agri indicators continues to be promising with Rabi sowing at an all time high, good level of water reservoir, favourable crop price and initial positive forecast of 2022 as normal monsoon, all supporting rural sentiments. Currently the stock is trading at 12% premium to its historical avg."

