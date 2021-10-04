Rakesh Jhunjhunwala vs Vijay Kedia vs Dolly Khanna: New stocks return in Q2FY22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala vs Vijay Kedia vs Dolly Khanna: In April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala added Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance in his portfolio whereas another ace investor Vijay Kedia also added two stocks — Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Elecon Engineering Company. Meanwhile, Dolly Khanna added 7 stocks in her portfolio during the quarter.

As these marquee investors' portfolios are closely watched by the stock market participants, here we list out how much returns have these newly added stock picks delivered in Q2FY22 (July to September 2021 quarter) after being added in the previous quarter by the ace investors.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala new portfolio stocks: As mentioned above, the 'Warren Buffett of India' bought stake in two companies — SAIL and Indiabulls Housing Finance in April to June 2021 quarter. As per SAIL share price history, SAIL shares have given negative return in July to September 2021 quarter. In this quarter, PSU stock price shed from ₹130.60 to ₹113.65 apiece — logging around 13 per cent dip in this period. Big Bull's second pick Indiabulls Housing Finance also gave negative return in Q2FY22 quarter as Indiabulls Housing Finance share price dipped from ₹261.05 to ₹231.65 per stock levels in this period — logging near 11 per cent slide in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

Vijay Kedia new portfolio stocks: In April to June 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia added two new stocks in his portfolio — Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Elecon Engineering Company. As per Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India share price history, this hospitality stock has risen around 47 per cent in July to September 2021 quarter as Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India shares surged from ₹166.70 to ₹245.80 apiece in this period. Likewise, Elecon Engineering Company share price rose from ₹136.80 to ₹167.60 per equity share levels in July to September 2021 quarter — logging around 22.5 per cent rise in Q2FY22.

Dolly Khanna new portfolio stocks: In Q2FY22, Dolly Khanna added 7 new stocks in her portfolio — Polyplex Corporation, Nitin Spinners, Rama Phosphates, RSWM, Shemaroo Entertainment, Deepak Spinners and Aries Agro. According to Polyplex Corporation share price history, the stock surged from ₹1387.25 to ₹1727.30 per stock levels in Q2FY22 — rising around 25 per cent in this period. Nitin Spinners share price shot up from ₹146.25 to ₹212.30 per stock levels — registering around 45 per cent upside movement in this period.

In July to September 2021 quarter, Rama Phosphates share price went up from ₹264.55 to ₹301.60 apiece — rising to the tune of 14 per cent in this quarter. Likewise, RSWM shares went up from ₹268.75 to ₹315.90 per stock levels — rising around 17.50 per cent.

As per Shemaroo Entertainment share price history, this stock surged from ₹128.80 to ₹161 — logging near 25 per cent rise in this quarter. Deepak Spinner shares rose from ₹210.35 to ₹270.60 apiece — rising around 28 per cent in the recently ended September 2021 quarter. Aries Agro share price surged from ₹133 to ₹148.05 — gaining around 11 per cent in September 2021 quarter.

Jhunjhunwala's net worth in his new stocks added in April to June 2021 quarter went down whereas Vijay Kedia net worth and Dolly Khanna net worth went up in their respective new portfolio stock picks in September 2021 quarter.

Khanna's new portfolio stocks have outperformed other two ace investors as most of her new portfolio stocks have beaten the benchmark indices return by a huge margin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.