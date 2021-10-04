Rakesh Jhunjhunwala vs Vijay Kedia vs Dolly Khanna: New stocks return in Q2FY22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala new portfolio stocks: As mentioned above, the 'Warren Buffett of India' bought stake in two companies — SAIL and Indiabulls Housing Finance in April to June 2021 quarter. As per SAIL share price history, SAIL shares have given negative return in July to September 2021 quarter. In this quarter, PSU stock price shed from ₹130.60 to ₹113.65 apiece — logging around 13 per cent dip in this period. Big Bull's second pick Indiabulls Housing Finance also gave negative return in Q2FY22 quarter as Indiabulls Housing Finance share price dipped from ₹261.05 to ₹231.65 per stock levels in this period — logging near 11 per cent slide in recently ended September 2021 quarter.

