Rakesh Jhunjhunwla portfolio: Ace Indian stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for investing in finance, tech, retail and pharma stocks and the Big Bull seems unmoved by the recent success of Zomato share listing and Tesla foraying into the Indian markets. In a webinar organised today by Equirus, Rakresh Jhunjhunwala made it clear that he is not going to invest either in Zomato or in Tesla and said that what he buys is important and at what price he buys is most important. In this webinar, Mohandas Pai, former director of Infosys and current Chairman of Manipal University was also present.

Rakesh jhunjhunwala on Zomato and Tesla

Explaining why he won't invest in Zomato or Tesla Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, "There is no need to attend each and every party in the town. What I buy is important and at what price I make that buy is most important. Let Zomato market cap becomes ₹99,000 crore and Tesla market cap soar up to $600 billion or $6 trillion, I am not going to buy these stocks."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala went on to add that for an entrepreneur money is like 'Oxygen' but 'capital is not as important as the business model is.' Asking to learn from Zara and Walmart Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, "I like cash flow business model rather focusing on valuation." He said that valuations can’t be more important than the business model and its sustainability.

Mohandas Pai on Tesla

However, if Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is not investing in Zomato or Tesla it doesn't mean one should avoid buying these stocks. Calling Tesla as an important auto company of both current market and in future Mohandas Pai said, "Current auto market is $2 trillion and by 2030, around 30 to 35 per cent of the auto market will be of electric vehicle. So, Tesla is a valuable company of the auto sector in current as well as the future auto market."

