Here's why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will not invest in Zomato, Tesla

Rakesh Jhunjhunwla portfolio: Ace Indian stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for investing in finance, tech, retail and pharma stocks and the Big Bull seems unmoved by the recent success of Zomato share listing and Tesla foraying into the Indian markets. In a webinar organised today by Equirus, Rakresh Jhunjhunwala made it clear that he is not going to invest either in Zomato or in Tesla and said that what he buys is important and at what price he buys is most important. In this webinar, Mohandas Pai, former director of Infosys and current Chairman of Manipal University was also present.