Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rallis India gains 5% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
Rallis India gains 5% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The scrip closed at 291.50 apiece on the BSE, up 2%, while the benchmark Sensex settled 399 points or 1% higher at 37,418.99
  • As per the latest disclosure, Jhunjhunwala's holding in the Tata Group Company has increased to 10.31% as on 30 June 2020 from 9.93% as on 31 March 2020

MUMBAI : Shares of Rallis India rose as much as 5.04% on Monday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 725,000 equity shares of the company during the April-June quarter.

The scrip closed at 291.50 apiece on the BSE, up 2%, while the benchmark Sensex settled 399 points or 1% higher at 37,418.99.

As per the latest disclosure, Jhunjhunwala's holding in the Tata Group Company has increased to 10.31% as on 30 June 2020 from 9.93% as on 31 March 2020.

Jhunjhunwala owns stake through his two accounts, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rallis India's board will meet on Wednesday, to announce Q1 results. The company's consolidated net profit fell 57.2% to 65 lakh against 1.52 crore for the quarter ended 31 March. Net Sales rose 1.94% increase to 346.29 crore in Q4 March 2020 over 339.69 crore in Q4 March 2019.

From the beginning of the year, Rallis India gained 73% against a drop of 9% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 130% while Sensex was up 46%.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, with its business presence in the farm essentials vertical.

