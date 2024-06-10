Rallis India share price surges 14% to hit 52-week high; should you buy the stock? Here's what experts say
Rallis India share price has jumped 25 per cent in June so far while the Sensex has gained 4 per cent in the same period.
Rallis India share price vaulted as much as 14 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹320.95 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, June 10, in an otherwise lacklustre market. Rallis India share price opened at ₹286.70 against its previous close of ₹281.85 and surged 13.9 per cent to hit its 52-week high level. Around 1:25 pm, Rallis India stock traded 12.3 per cent higher at ₹316.50 apiece on BSE, while the equity benchmark Sensex was 46 points, or 0.06 per cent, up at 76,739.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started