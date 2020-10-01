Rally in CAMS, Chemcon fizzles out despite stellar stock markets debut

Mumbai: Rally in two new stock listings on Thursday fizzled out during the day, despite a stellar debut by both Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited.

Both stocks saw sell-off by investors amidst an overall market rally on Thursday. The BSE Sensex closed at 38,697.05, gaining 629.12 points or 1.65% while the Nifty ended at 11,416.95 up 169.40 points or 1.51%.

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) ended at ₹1401.60, a gain of 13.95% over its issue price of ₹1,230 a piece. However, the stock ended 7.67% down from its debut price of Rs1,518.

After debuting at Rs1,518, a 23.41% premium over its issue price of ₹1230, it hit an intraday high of ₹1550 and low of ₹1306.20.

Through the initial public offering (IPO) NSE Investment Ltd completely divested its stake in CAMS. Pre-IPO, NSE Investment Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, held a 37.48% stake in CAMS.

Analysts had said that the CAMS IPO valuation is at discount to the nearest comparables (AMCs, depositories and exchanges) and has scope to re-rate.

Meanwhile, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals ended trading with a 72% gain over its issue price, but the stock hit the 20% lower circuit at Rs584.80 during the day.

Chemcon’s shares listed on the stock exchanges at ₹731, a premium of 115% over its issue price of ₹340 a piece. With a price band at ₹338- ₹340 per share, the ₹318 crore issue was oversubscribed ₹149.30 times.

Chemcon is a manufacturer of speciality chemicals such as Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are chemicals predominately used in the pharmaceutical industry. It manufactures Inorganic Bromides used as completion fluids in the oilfield industry.

