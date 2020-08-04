Rally in index heavyweights, global equities drive markets higher

Indian markets snapped four-day losing streak on Tuesday aided by a strong rebound in index heavyweights shares like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Rally in the global markets following better US manufacturing data in July also aided sentiment of investors.

The BSE Sensex ended at 37,687.91 up 748.31 points or 2.03%. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 11,102.85, up 211.25 points or 1.94%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly gained with stocks in Hong Kong, Japan and Korea, rising 1-2%. Overall, the MSCI Asia excluding-Japan index rose 1.47%.

“Supportive global cues, after US manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks, boosted investors’ sentiment in the early trade. We believe Indian markets would continue to take cues from global peers and the upcoming RBI policy would the next major trigger. At the same time, as more companies would announce its Q1FY21 earnings, stock-specific action would continue to induce high volatility," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

Reliance Industries shares surged 7%, its highest single day gain since 22 April this year. The stock has rallied 43% this year, contributing 9.20% to overall aggregate market cap of all-listed companies and 16.20% to market cap of Nifty. While benchmark Nifty has slipped 8.64% in 2020, RIL shares soared nearly 148% from the lows hit in March.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank shares also gained nearly 4% as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as the next chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, removing the uncertainty around the successor of Aditya Puri. Jagdishan will take over from Aditya Puri who will step down as the bank’s longest serving CEO ever since he took charge 26 years ago. Puri is set to retire by October this year.

Analysts said that as economic activities are showing signs of revival and have offset concerns about the increasing virus infections and the uncertainties around it. As the business activities are gearing up for unlock 3 starting 5 August, market investors are hopeful of a full recovery of demand. Auto sales data for July also indicated that rural demand momentum remained strong, with healthy growth in tractors. Rural demand is expected to stay strong due to the benefit from a healthy crop outlook and strong government support.

According to Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities even as the economy has opened up, mobility in India is still down as virus cases continue to rise. “While we believe the rural economy could recover faster than the urban, it’s more a short-term trend. The monsoon has been good so far with cumulative rainfall 6% above normal (as of 22 July). Sowing of summer crops is progressing well and is up 21% YoY as of 17 July. The central government has also scaled up spending on rural development programmes," she said.

Post June quarter earnings, management commentaries indicate month-on-month improvement from the complete lockdown in April (to May and June). However, the recent spurt in covid-19 cases and various localized lockdowns may hamper business activities and mobility.

