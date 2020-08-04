Rally in index heavyweights, global equities drive markets higher

According to Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities even as the economy has opened up, mobility in India is still down as virus cases continue to rise. “While we believe the rural economy could recover faster than the urban, it’s more a short-term trend. The monsoon has been good so far with cumulative rainfall 6% above normal (as of 22 July). Sowing of summer crops is progressing well and is up 21% YoY as of 17 July. The central government has also scaled up spending on rural development programmes," she said.