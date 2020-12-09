Rally in markets driving equity MF redemptions

Net outflows from equity mutual funds have jumped to a very high level, even as equity markets are scaling new highs. Besides, BSE 100 and BSE MidCap indices have gained 7.5% and 12%, respectively, till end-November. Mint probes the rise in equity redemptions.

Why is there a sudden rise in redemptions?

Investors have pulled out record sums from equity MFs in November. Net equity outflows in November stood at ₹13,000 crore in November. As a percentage of the average assets under management in November, the redemption is 1.5% of equity assets under management. However, it is still worrisome as equity MFs have been seeing redemption pressures for several months. Investors have redeemed about ₹24,000 crore in the past five months. Fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) have also dipped to ₹7,302 crore in November after peaking at ₹8,600 crore in March.

What is the main factor causing high outflows?

The equity markets are at an all-time, and as such the Association of Mutual Funds of India, several experts, and fund managers are of the opinion that there is a profit booking taking place at higher levels. The market’s rise has meant that the net asset values of several equity funds have increased lately. The bellwether Nifty 50’s valuations have also shot up to about 21 times one-year forward earnings according to Bloomberg data. This is considerably higher than the 16 times earnings that was seen in May. Hence, for investors it certainly appears to be a good strategy to book profits now as the valuations are high.

Are there other reasons driving this?

Mutual fund returns have been poor for some years now relatively to frontline indices, causing disillusionment among investors. Experts also point out that the coronavirus pandemic has also resulted in job losses and reduced family incomes, leading to withdrawals. People are also investing directly into equities, experts said.

Will equity funds see further withdrawals?

Most mutual fund investors have started to see better returns in their holdings in the past few months with the equity markets rising. As a result, in the past six months, equity MFs have sold shares worth ₹67,000 crore, which is a sharp turnaround from net purchases of ₹40,000 crore seen from January to May. Based on this data, it appears that equity MFs are keeping cash ready to meet further redemptions. Investors are also quite likely to continue booking profits in their MF holdings as markets rise higher.

Are investors moving to other asset classes?

Experts say that the drop in real estate prices and lower stamp duty and registration charges in some states has resulted in a jump in real estate transactions, which suggests some shift may be taking place towards real estate investments. Further, within MFs, there is a noticeable increase in inflows into debt funds. Excluding liquid and money market funds, debt fund inflows stood at ₹33,500 crore in November. This suggests that retail and high-networth individuals are making a tactical shift into debt to preserve returns.

