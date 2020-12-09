Rally in markets driving equity MF redemptions

The equity markets are at an all-time, and as such the Association of Mutual Funds of India, several experts, and fund managers are of the opinion that there is a profit booking taking place at higher levels. The market’s rise has meant that the net asset values of several equity funds have increased lately. The bellwether Nifty 50’s valuations have also shot up to about 21 times one-year forward earnings according to Bloomberg data. This is considerably higher than the 16 times earnings that was seen in May. Hence, for investors it certainly appears to be a good strategy to book profits now as the valuations are high.