Rally in PSU stocks flawed, book profit, says Kotak
Stocks such as IRFC have vaulted over 400 per cent over the last year while stocks like Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals, HUDCO and Ircon International have surged over 300 per cent each in the last one year.
Brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities finds the recent rally in the PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) space flawed and advises investors to book profit and exit most of their positions.
