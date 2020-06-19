Rally in Reliance Industries leads gains in markets as firm global peers support

Robust rally in index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares led benchmark indices to a firm closing on Friday. The BSE Sensex ended at 334,731.73, up 523.68 points or 1.53%, while the 50-share index Nifty, closed at 10,244.40, up 152.75 points or 1.51%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific region were also higher as investors weighed situation around a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in some countries. Markets in Japan, Hong Kong and China were up nearly 1%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.53%.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd the prevailing buoyancy in the banking and financial combined with upmove in auto, realty and infra stocks further added to the positivity. “We feel the recent up move indicates participations are hopeful of de-escalation of tension between India and China. Besides, the recent data of loan moratorium and gradual reopening of the economy have eased their concerns over the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis in the banking system. Going forward, in absence of any major event except the earnings season, the markets would continue to take cues from global markets," he said.

Gains in RIL, which became the first Indian company to reach a market capitalisation of ₹11 trillion, contributed to the overall market rally. The stock closed at a record high of ₹1759.50 apiece on the BSE. The scrip gained as the Mukesh Ambani-led company announced that it has become net-debt free after raising funds worth ₹1.15 trillion through the sale of 24.71% stake in its digital services arm, Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), to 10 global investors.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, “Another reason for the rally in the market is attributed to big events in the current week that closed on a neutral to positive note. There is a "triple witching expiry" in the US markets today. It acts as a big event for the US market and often sees unusual activity. If US markets close positive today, we will see a bullish market again on Monday."

As markets worldwide are rallying with economies opening up while gush of liquidity is fuelling the rally in equities Indian markets are following global peers. However, on-ground challenges for India are quite stiff. “For countries such as India we see a tortuous and long drawn-out path to recovery owing to low per-capita income, poor health care facilities and large population. In other words, India’s recovery will lag that of developed market economies. Moreover, the delay in a significant fiscal stimulus has prompted further downward revisions to consensus macroeconomic forecasts," said Credit Suisse.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated