Rally in Reliance Industries leads gains in markets as firm global peers support

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd the prevailing buoyancy in the banking and financial combined with upmove in auto, realty and infra stocks further added to the positivity. “We feel the recent up move indicates participations are hopeful of de-escalation of tension between India and China. Besides, the recent data of loan moratorium and gradual reopening of the economy have eased their concerns over the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis in the banking system. Going forward, in absence of any major event except the earnings season, the markets would continue to take cues from global markets," he said.