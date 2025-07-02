Subscribe

Rama Telecom shares open at ₹72, listing at 6% premium; details here

Rama Telecom shares debuted at 72 on July 2, a nearly 6% premium over the issue price of 68. The stock peaked at 75 but later traded flat at 68.40. Market experts noted the listing met expectations based on recent grey market prices.

Nishant Kumar
Updated2 Jul 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Rama Telecom IPO listing: Shares of Rama Telecom got listed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 on NSE SME on July 2. (Image: Pixabay)
Rama Telecom IPO listing: Rama Telecom share price debuted a tepid premium of nearly 6 per cent on Wednesday, July 2. The SME stock opened at 72 against its issue price of 68. It rose further to 75 but soon erased most gains to trade flat. Around 10:10 AM, Rama Telecom shares were trading at 68.40 apiece.

According to market experts, the stock's listing is broadly in line with expectations, as it has been trading at 73 in the grey market over the last few days.

Rama Telecom IPO opened for subscription on June 25 and concluded on June 27, with a decent subscription of 1.6 times. The retail portion of the issue was booked nearly two times. Share allotment was finalised on June 30, and allottees received shares on July 1.

It was a fresh issue of nearly 37 lakh shares to raise 25 crore, which it intends to use to meet working capital expenses, general corporate purposes, and other offering-related expenses.

Key listings today

Apart from Rama Telecom, HDB Financial, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Suntech Infra Solutions, and Supertech EV also debuted on Indian bourses today.

HDB Financial Services shares were listed at 835 on NSE and BSE, a premium of 12.84 per cent from its IPO price of 740.

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares were listed at 110 on the NSE and 110.10 on the BSE, compared to its issue price of 82.

Supertech EV was listed on BSE SME at 73.60, with a sharp 20 per cent discount against the issue price of 92.

Suntech Infra Solutions' share price was listed on the NSE SME with a 27 per cent premium at 109.10 against the issue price of 86.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
