Ramco Cements share price hits 52-week high, up 47% this year; is it still buy-worthy? Experts weigh in
Ramco Cements share price is up 47 per cent year-to-date. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹636.15 on January 30, 2023. As per the last traded price, the stock has gained 62 per cent from its 52-week low level.
Ramco Cements share price rose almost 2 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,049.15 in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, December 5. However, the stock erased all gains and slipped about a per cent even as the market benchmarks traded higher.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started