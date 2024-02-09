Ramco Cements share price slumps over 8% as Q3 results miss the Street's estimates
Ramco Cements share price slumps over 8% as Q3 FY23 profit misses projections due to weaker demand and pricing in south India. ICICI Direct Research expects healthy volume growth in the future as Ramco Cements targets to reach a cement capacity of 26 mtpa by FY26E.
Ramco Cements share price slumped more than 8% on Friday's session, missing the Street's projections for its profit for the quarter that ended in December (Q3 FY23) on Thursday. This was due to weaker demand and pricing, particularly in its primary market in south India. Ramco Cements share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹939.85 apiece on the BSE.
