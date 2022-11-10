Ramco Cements share price tanks after Q2 results. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 11:58 AM IST
- Ramco Cements share price: Immediate support for the cement stock is placed at ₹580 apiece levels, say stock market analysts
After announcement Q2FY23 results on Wednesday, Ramco Cements share price has been under sell-off stress since opening bell today. Ramco Cements share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹634.05 apiece, around 10 per cent lower from its Wednesday close price of ₹704.15 per share on NSE.