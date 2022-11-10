Ramco Cements share price tanks after Q2 results. Should you buy?

Expecting weakness in Ramco Cements shares to continue, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Ramco Cements share price is looking weak on chart pattern and it may go up to its support zone of ₹600 to ₹580 apiece levels. On the upper side, it is facing hurdle at ₹680. For those who hold the stock, stop loss at ₹580 is advisable and high risk investors can make fresh buying or accumulation at ₹580 to ₹600 support zone. However, for a safe investors, buying above ₹680 is advisable."